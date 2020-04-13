5 New COVID-19 Cases in Natrona County, Total Now 33

Local health officials identified five new cases of COVID-19 in Natrona County over the weekend, bringing the county total to 33 confirmed cases.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department is working on contact tracing. Meanwhile, the new patients and their immediate household members are self-quarantining.

All positive patients are being monitored by health officials to ensure appropriate precautions are being taken to prevent further spread of illness within the community.

As of Monday morning, 270 laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported statewide, with another 94 probable cases.

The virus has been identified in patients from 21 of Wyoming's 23 counties.

State health officials report 138 people have recovered from the virus.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app