2023 Wyoming Football Recruiting Headquarters

LARAMIE -- Consider this your official "save the date."

Eight high school players from four different states have already verbally committed to Wyoming's 2023 recruiting class, according to Rivals.com. How many more will join them and sign on the dotted line on Dec. 21, the NCAA's official early signing day?

Get our free mobile app

This page will be updated as more announcements are made. Here's a brief breakdown of each commit:

Quarterback - Kaden Anderson - Southlake, Texas

This three-star signal caller from Southlake Carroll, a powerhouse on the Texas High School football landscape, received offers from Bowling Green and Texas State. Houston Christian and Stephen F. Austin also courted the 6-foot-4, 205-pound prostyle QB, who just led the Dragons to their fifth consecutive district title. He verbally committed to the Cowboys on Aug. 1. For current season stats, click HERE.

Running back - Keany Parks - Kenosha, Wisconsin

Wyoming's second three-star recruit has also received interest from Wisconsin, Arizona State and Iowa State. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound tailback received an official offer from Long Island. Parks verbally committed to UW on July 1. For current season stats, click HERE.

Defensive tackle - Dante Drake - Robinson, Texas

This 6-foot-3, 267-pound interior defensive lineman received three official offers. Louisiana Tech wanted him. So did UTSA. The two-star recruit chose Wyoming, verbally committing on Aug. 1. Drake also suits up at defensive end, fullback and tight end at Robinson High School in the Waco area.

Tight end - Jake Davies - Yorkville, Illinois

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound pass catcher from just outside the Chicago suburbs has received seven offers during his career at Yorkville High School. That list includes Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, Southern Illinois and South Dakota State. Davies is listed as a two-star recruit. He verbally committed to UW on Aug. 2.

Offensive tackle - Quinn Grovesteen - Evansville, Wisconsin

Wisconsin, Iowa State and Central Michigan kicked the tires on this 6-foot-6, 250-pound offensive tackle from Evansville High School. So did North Dakota and South Dakota. Aside from Wyoming, Northern Iowa is the only other school to offer the two-star recruit. Grovesteen verbally committed to UW on July 6.

Defensive end - Tell Wade - Wray, Colorado

In-state schools Colorado State and Air Force offered this 6-foot-2, 235-pound edge rusher from rural northeastern Colorado. New Mexico State also wanted the two-star recruit. He chose Wyoming and verbally committed on May 3. For current season stats, click HERE.

Defensive tackle - Lucas Samsula - Plano, Texas

This 6-foot-4, 250-pound prep tight end visited Baylor and Oklahoma State this fall. Texas Tech has also shown interest. Samsula, who has no star rating, per Rivals.com, also suits up at defensive tackle at Plano West High School in the Dallas area. He verbally committed to UW on Oct. 6 and will play on the defensive line in Laramie.

Offensive lineman - Rocky Shields - Littleton, Colorado

No star rating, no problem. This 6-foot-3, 260-pound offensive lineman has received nine official offers. Mountain West schools Nevada. Utah State and Air Force wanted Shields. So did Army, New Mexico State, Northern Colorado, Idaho and Georgetown. The future Columbine graduate chose UW, verbally committing on Oct. 27.

* Stay tuned for future verbal commits and signees