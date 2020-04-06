2 New COVID-19 Cases Found in Natrona County, Local Total Now 23

Natrona County now has 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to public health officials, after a pair of additional cases were identified over the weekend.

The new patients and their immediate household members are self-quarantining at home.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department and Wyoming Department of Health is working to trace known contacts and identify anyone else who may be at risk from exposure.

Wyoming now has over 200 cases of the novel coronavirus. Of them, 50 have recovered.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Wyoming.