Contact Us
Handcuffs And Fingerprints
BlakeDavidTaylor, Thinkstock
[

Natrona County Man Could Face Over 400 Years in Prison if Convicted of 10 Alleged Sex Crimes

By Nick Learned 1 hour ago

Court documents say a 15- or 16-year-old told Casper police in February he had accidentally found child pornography on a flash drive belonging to Rushing.

Read More

Category: Casper News, Crime, News, Wyoming News Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
Tom Morton, Townsquare Media
Tom Morton, Townsquare Media
[

Homeless Wyoming Man Pleads Guilty to Firearms, Drug Trafficking Crimes

By Tom Morton Yesterday

The case started in Campbell County, moved to Natrona County, and was transferred to federal court.

Read More

Category: Casper News, Crime, Wyoming News Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
Tom Morton, Townsquare Media
Tom Morton, Townsquare Media
[

Former Casper Doctor Faces Trial For Alleged Sexual Assaults Of Patients

By Tom Morton Yesterday

A former Casper doctor charged with sexually assaulting six local women patients was bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

Read More

Category: Casper News, Crime, Wyoming News Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Welcome back to K2 Fan Club

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to K2 Fan Club

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://k2radio.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to K2 Fan Club

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for K2 Fan Club

Register Now

Sign up for K2 Fan Club quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive K2 Fan Club contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

K2 Radio