Oil Rig Count Up in US, Still Slipping in Wyoming
A year ago, 464 rigs were active.
A year ago, 464 rigs were active.
Court documents say a 15- or 16-year-old told Casper police in February he had accidentally found child pornography on a flash drive belonging to Rushing.
Court documents say officers found Gunn to have an extensive history with controlled substance violations, so they requested a K9 officer to assist.
The case started in Campbell County, moved to Natrona County, and was transferred to federal court.
The supplier allegedly threatened to kill the person if he didn't pay his debt.
How much does the Cowboy State depend on dollars from the U.S. Government? Do the residents or the government require more federal assistance?
A year ago, 464 rigs were active.
Court documents say a 15- or 16-year-old told Casper police in February he had accidentally found child pornography on a flash drive belonging to Rushing.
Cheyenne police are investigating 72 reports of car burglaries that have occurred so far this year.
Court documents say officers found Gunn to have an extensive history with controlled substance violations, so they requested a K9 officer to assist.
A wanted Cheyenne man is in custody thanks to help from the public.
Highlands Course Opens Sunday
The case started in Campbell County, moved to Natrona County, and was transferred to federal court.
The competitions will be held at Casper College and Eastridge Mall.
A former Casper doctor charged with sexually assaulting six local women patients was bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.
The supplier allegedly threatened to kill the person if he didn't pay his debt.
Atkin had a blood alcohol content of .169 at the time of his death. Marijuana, amphetamine and Valium were also found in his system.
If you've ever thought that owning a fire station was an interesting idea, you are in luck.
Travel will be especially impacted, due to icy, snow packed roads and low visibility in falling and blowing snow.
Rick Kaysen says the organization is actually moderate to conservative.
The business council and the BIA had been close to reaching a settlement agreement last summer.
Eric Church's "Holdin' My Own" Tour is coming up quick, April 4 at the Casper Events Center - and we want to send you backstage to meet him!