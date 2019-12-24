Wyoming Shrine Bowl Coaching Staffs Chosen

The two coaching staffs for the 2020 Wyoming Shrine Bowl have been picked by North Head Coach Aaron Papich and South Head Coach Brent Walk.

Papich selected Trent Pikula of Thunder Basin, Ryan Utterback of Worland, Lovell’s Nicc Crosby, Larry Yeradi of Wright, and Meeteetse’s Zeb Hagen to be assistants for the North Team.

Walk tabbed Paul Garcia of Cheyenne East, Wes Gamble of Douglas, Mountain View’s Michael Collins, Pine Bluffs’ Will Gray, and Tripp Applequist of Farson-Eden to be South Team assistant coaches.

The two coaching staffs will now review player nominations submitted by high school football coaches around the state and choose their rosters. They will be announced in the coming weeks, once they are finalized.

The 47th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl all-star football game will be June 13, 2020, at Cheney Alumni Field at Natrona County High School in Casper.