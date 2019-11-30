Wyoming Prep Athletes Who Will Compete in College

Wyoming high school student-athletes have officially started signing their National Letters of Intent (NLI) for which college they’ll be taking their talents to.

WyoPreps is compiling a list of all prep athletes in the state that are planning on competing at the next level, regardless of which level it is (D1, D2, D3, JUCO, or NAIA).

Another update is coming in February 2020, so if we received info after Dec. 7, 2019, a student-athlete will be recognized in that story.

This is what we’ve had submitted so far, but you can add to the list by emailing david@wyopreps.com anytime during the school year. These are in no particular order:

Hyleigh Fornstrom, Pine Bluffs – Volleyball at WNCC in Scottsbluff, NE

Corin Carruth, Kelly Walsh – Volleyball at Wyoming

Danilynn Schell, Kelly Walsh – Volleyball at Wisconsin-Green Bay

Cyler Lewis, Casper Crush – Baseball at York College in York, NE

Hayden Sylte, Gillette Roughriders – Baseball at North Dakota State in Fargo, NE

Olivia McPherson, Laramie – Swimming at South Carolina

Sage Morton, Laramie – Swimming at Wyoming

Max DeYoung, Laramie – Swimming at Wyoming

Kylie Barrick, Laramie – Soccer at Stetson University in DeLand, FL

Emmy Johnson, Laramie – Track & Field at Wyoming

Joseph Campsey, Laramie – Football at Geneva College in Beaver Falls, PA

Aubry Sanchez, Laramie – Track & Field at Wyoming

Jessica Crane, Laramie – Volleyball at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, SD

Naya Shime, Riverton – Volleyball at Wyoming

Gus Wright, Sheridan - Basketball at CSU-Pueblo in Colorado

Madelyn Heiser, Green River - Basketball at Sheridan College

Caleb Driskill, Thunder Basin - Football at Wyoming

Mason Hamilton, Thunder Basin - Football at Chadron State College in Nebraska

Madison Blaney, Cheyenne East - Basketball at Sheridan College

Jordan Jerome, Rawlins - Volleyball at Mid Plains CC in McCook, NE

Alyssa Bedard, Rock Springs - Soccer at Wyoming

Makyleigh Howard, Cheyenne Central - Soccer at Wyoming

Abby Renner, Lander - Volleyball at Black Hills State in Spearfish, SD

Ragin Mosteller, Kelly Walsh - Soccer at Gillette College

Abby Sanders, Sheridan - Volleyball at Sheridan College

Jersie Taylor, Thunder Basin - Basketball at Sheridan College

Meadow Kuntz, Thunder Basin - Basketball at Casper College

Delaney Qualls, Rock River - Basketball at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, MT

Dillon Lange, Riverton Raiders - Baseball at Dickinson State University in North Dakota

Zoe Robison, Sheridan - Swimming at Wyoming

Rowdy Pfeil, Moorcroft - Wrestling at Chadron State College in Nebraska

Parker Seeley, Moorcroft - Wrestling at Chadron State College in Nebraska

Parer Schlater, Moorcroft - Wrestling at Chadron State College in Nebraska

Payton Vrbas, Wright - Volleyball at Sheridan College

Charmayne Delong, Moorcroft - Wrestling at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, IN

Moran Heydenberk, Cody - Soccer at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, CO

Hannah Reinig, Riverton - Volleyball at Chadron State College in Nebraska

Delaney Knottnerus, Thunder Basin - Soccer at Gillette College

Sydni Dobbin, Buffalo - Volleyball at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, MT

Garrett Oswald, Cheyenne Post 6 - Baseball at Southeast CC in Lincoln, NE

Travis Onisto, Cheyenne Post 6 - Baseball at Colby CC in Colby, KS

Will Clair, Casper Oilers - Baseball at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, OR

Andi Hunsicker, Douglas - Soccer at LCCC in Cheyenne

Alexxis Motisi, Riverton - Soccer at Sheridan College

Shaelyn Sims, Natrona County - Volleyball at Sheridan College

Carter Young, Casper Oilers - Baseball at Grand Canyon University in AZ

Tierney Robinson, Kelly Walsh - Track and Field at So. Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City, SD

Russel Sprecher, Kelly Walsh - Golf at Eastern Wyoming College

Taj Sutherland, Kelly Walsh - Golf at Univ. of Texas-Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, TX

Rylee Berry, Rock Springs - Soccer at Gillette College

Jayla Wulff, Laramie - Soccer at Gillette College

Jamie Will, Sheridan - Soccer at Gillette College

Kaitlyn Migneault, Cheyenne Central - Track and Field at Charleston Southern

Ellie Fearneyhough, Cheyenne Central - Volleyball at Sheridan College

Shelby Murrell, Cheyenne Central - Volleyball at Hutchinson CC in Kansas

Jacob Boint, Sheridan Troopers - Baseball at Indiana Wesleyan Univ. in Marion, IN

Molly Strub, Thunder Basin - Basketball at Black Hills State in Spearfish, SD

Annika Syvrud, Rock Springs - Soccer at Wayne State College in Wayne, NE

Eric Taylor, Sheridan Troopers - Baseball at Viterbo University in La Crosse, WI

Beth Pierantoni, Kelly Walsh - Track & Field at Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, CO

Madison Piercy, Gillette Blue Jays - Softball at Dawson Community College in Glendive, MT

Alissa West, Gillette Blue Jays - Softball at Dawson CC in Glendive, MT

Moving onto 4-year Institution:

Irie Elliott, Casper - from Gillette College to Hastings College in NE

Future commits:

Lawson Lovering, Cheyenne Central – Basketball at Colorado (Class of 2021)