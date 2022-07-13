Wyoming lands 158 Mountain West Scholar Athlete Awards

LARAMIE -- The smart kids are at it again.

The Mountain West Conference Tuesday announced its Scholar Athlete Honors and 158 University of Wyoming student-athletes are on that list, including a team-high 34 for the Cowgirls track and field squad.

Craig Bohl's bunch finished second with 23 honorees, tied with the women's swimming and diving team. The Cowgirls soccer team landed bronze with 22.

How does one obtain this honor? It takes two requirements: Complete at least two terms at the school and hold a GPA of 3.5 or better.

UW student-athletes to earn Mountain West Scholar-Athlete Honors

Football (23)

Blayne Baker, Elementary Education

Brady Bohlinger, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Wrook Brown, Undeclared – Business

Parker Christensen, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Caleb Cooley, Entrepreneurship

Roy "Buck" Coors, Finance/Statistics

Ethen Drewes, Accounting

Marco Machado, Chemical Engineering

Ralph Fawaz, Entrepreneurship/Psychology

James Gibbs, Accounting

Lukas Glassock, Construction Management

John Gyllenborg, Finance

Blake Harrington, Accounting/Finance

Chance Hofer, Secondary Education/Mathematics

Andrew Johnson, Biology

Thomas McEvoy, Health Science Undeclared

Jaylen Pate, Political Science

William Pelissier, Finance

Samuel Scott, Undeclared – Business

Clayton Stewart, Business Administration

Nicolas Talich, Exploratory Studies

Zachary Watts, Master of Business Admin.

Wyatt Wieland, Master of Business Admin.

Men’s Basketball (4)

Nathan Barnhart, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Xavier Dusell, Journalism

Jeremiah Oden, Psychology

Hunter Thompson, Health Services Admin.

Men’s Golf (5)

Patrick Azevedo, Entrepreneurship

Jaren Calkins, Finance

Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Energy Systems Engineering

James Dales, Economics

Cade McLaughlin, Business Economics

Men’s Track & Field (14)

Hunter Brown, Economics

Daniel Carrilo, Microbiology

Sage Coventry, Entrepreneurship/Psychology

Jaymison Cox, Computer Engineering/Mathematics

Tyler Dahl, Architectural Engineering

Bryson Engebretsen, Secondary Education/Social Studies – History

Phillip Henry, Physiology/Molecular Biology

Ryker Holtzen, Agricultural Business

Caige McComb, Secondary/Social Studies – History

Charles McIntyre, Philosophy

Peter Mead, Physiology

Mason Norman, Construction Management

William Persin, Political Science/International Studies

Roman Smith, Secondary Education/ Social Studies – History

Trevor Stephen, Physiology

Mason Swingholm, Secondary education/ Social Studies – History

Jacob White, Engineering

Mcginley Zastrow, Mechanical Engineering

Connor Zydek, Architectural Engineering

Women’s Basketball (11)

Tess Barnes, Exploratory Studies

McKinley Bradshaw, Psychology

Alexis Bull, Finacne/Accounting

Allyson Fertig, Mathematics

Landri Hudson, Finance

Emily Mellema, Undeclared – Business

Tommi Olson, Chemistry

Paula Salazar, Elementary Education

Alba Sanchez, Mathematics

Paige Toomer, Finacne

Quinn Weidemann, Entrepreneurship/Marketing

Women’s Golf (6)

Cristiana Ciasca, Communication

Grace Dunkleberger, Physiology

Maria Farnum, International Studies

Samantha Hui, Physiology

Rachel Stoinski, Wildlife and Fish Bio. Management

Jessica Zapf, Finacne

Women’s Soccer (22)

Maria Allen, Mechanical Engineering

Ashley Barr, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Alyssa Bedard, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Taylor Brook, Elementary Education

Gabrielle Clutter, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Nikayla Copenhaver, Criminal Justice/Psychology

Rae Gerking, Statistics

Kylee Holstead, Nursing

Faith Joiner, Outdoor Rec. & Tourism Mgmt/Env. Natural Resources

Hannah Lee, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Sydney Miller, Management of Human Resources

Allison Mills, Exploratory Studies

Haylee Rice, Finance

Berit Robnett, Exploratory Studies

Sekoya Romero, Professional Pharmacy

Kennedy Schomer, Art education/Communication

Eliza Smith, Elementary Education

Olivia Stutzman, Health Science – Undeclared

Jamie Tatum, Nursing

Adalyn Vegara, Wilddlife & Fish Bio. Mgmt./ Env. Natural Resources

Amber Vokoun, Biology

Keelie Wortmann, Architectural Engineering/American Studies

Women’s Swimming & Diving (23)

Anna Augustin, Family & Consumer Sciences

Madeline Bane, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Claire Becker, Accounting/Finance

Maggie Clerkin, Kinesiology & Health Promotion/Physical Education Teaching

Samantha Covello, Biology

Kira Crane, Human Resource Mgmt.

Kayla Cunningham, Psychology

Brooke Ford, Nursing

Kali Franckowiak, Physiology

Emily Giles, Elementary Education/Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Molly Green, Elementary Education

Gabriella Hagler, Wildlife & Fish Bio. Mgmt.

Rachael Horne, Physiology

McKenna Houlihan Psychology

Lainee Jones, Environmental Systems Science/ Env. Natural Resources

Katelyn McPherson, Political Science

Sage Morton, Animal & Vet Science

Britt Nichols, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Andre Niemann, Marketing

Carly Palmer, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Rachel Pietsch, Accounting/Economics

Zoe Robinson, Physiology

Kylee Theiler, Economics/Political Science

Women’s Tennis (4)

Alsye Cormier, Business – Undeclared

Mihaela Kaftanova, Marketing

Ida Krause, Human Resource Mgmt.

Maria Oreshkina, Geospatial Information Science

Women’s Track & Field (34)

Kaylee Bentley, Nursing

Libby Berryhill, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Abigail Braun, Human Resource Mgmt.

Kennedy Burch, Physiology

Mary Carbee. Public Admin.

Jordan Christensen, Nursing

Leah Christians, Exploratory Studies

Gabrielle Drube, Physiology

Riley Frankel, Comunciation

Taylor Gardner, Elementary Education

Riley Geldean, Chemical Engineering

Peri Hennigar, Political Science

Adison Henry, Education

Brooke Holzworth, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Shayla Howell, Marketing

Addi Iken, Nursing

Elena Jensen, Psychology

Emmy Johnson, Physiology

Muriel Jones, Animal and Vet Science

Kaylee Kearse, Secondary Education/English

Caroline Larsson, Marketing

Gulia Lodi, Business Administration

Abigail Matthias, Environmental Systems Science/Environmental Natural Resources

Sadie McMullen, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Katelyn Mitchem, Environmental Systems Science/Rangeland Eco. & Watershed Mgmt.

Michelle Renner, Nursing

Molly Sitter, Kinesiology & Health Promotion

Anna Spear, Environment & Natural Resources/Political Science

Baylee Stafford, English

Cosette Stellern, Criminal Justice

Kayla Stibley, Family & Consumer Sciences

Abigail Whitman, Accounting/Outdoor Rec. – Tourism Mgmt.

Christie Wildcat, Anthropology

Madyson Willis, Physiology

Women’s Volleyball (7)

Corin Carruth, Elementary Education/American Studies

Erika Jones, Speech Lang. & Hearing Sciences

Lydeke King, General Studies

Jackie McBride, Communication

Abigail Olson, Biology

Zoee Smith, Secondary Education/German

Hailey Zuroske, Physiology/Pre-Pharmacy

