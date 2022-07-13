Wyoming lands 158 Mountain West Scholar Athlete Awards
LARAMIE -- The smart kids are at it again.
The Mountain West Conference Tuesday announced its Scholar Athlete Honors and 158 University of Wyoming student-athletes are on that list, including a team-high 34 for the Cowgirls track and field squad.
Craig Bohl's bunch finished second with 23 honorees, tied with the women's swimming and diving team. The Cowgirls soccer team landed bronze with 22.
How does one obtain this honor? It takes two requirements: Complete at least two terms at the school and hold a GPA of 3.5 or better.
UW student-athletes to earn Mountain West Scholar-Athlete Honors
Football (23)
Blayne Baker, Elementary Education
Brady Bohlinger, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Wrook Brown, Undeclared – Business
Parker Christensen, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Caleb Cooley, Entrepreneurship
Roy "Buck" Coors, Finance/Statistics
Ethen Drewes, Accounting
Marco Machado, Chemical Engineering
Ralph Fawaz, Entrepreneurship/Psychology
James Gibbs, Accounting
Lukas Glassock, Construction Management
John Gyllenborg, Finance
Blake Harrington, Accounting/Finance
Chance Hofer, Secondary Education/Mathematics
Andrew Johnson, Biology
Thomas McEvoy, Health Science Undeclared
Jaylen Pate, Political Science
William Pelissier, Finance
Samuel Scott, Undeclared – Business
Clayton Stewart, Business Administration
Nicolas Talich, Exploratory Studies
Zachary Watts, Master of Business Admin.
Wyatt Wieland, Master of Business Admin.
Men’s Basketball (4)
Nathan Barnhart, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Xavier Dusell, Journalism
Jeremiah Oden, Psychology
Hunter Thompson, Health Services Admin.
Men’s Golf (5)
Patrick Azevedo, Entrepreneurship
Jaren Calkins, Finance
Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Energy Systems Engineering
James Dales, Economics
Cade McLaughlin, Business Economics
Men’s Track & Field (14)
Hunter Brown, Economics
Daniel Carrilo, Microbiology
Sage Coventry, Entrepreneurship/Psychology
Jaymison Cox, Computer Engineering/Mathematics
Tyler Dahl, Architectural Engineering
Bryson Engebretsen, Secondary Education/Social Studies – History
Phillip Henry, Physiology/Molecular Biology
Ryker Holtzen, Agricultural Business
Caige McComb, Secondary/Social Studies – History
Charles McIntyre, Philosophy
Peter Mead, Physiology
Mason Norman, Construction Management
William Persin, Political Science/International Studies
Roman Smith, Secondary Education/ Social Studies – History
Trevor Stephen, Physiology
Mason Swingholm, Secondary education/ Social Studies – History
Jacob White, Engineering
Mcginley Zastrow, Mechanical Engineering
Connor Zydek, Architectural Engineering
Women’s Basketball (11)
Tess Barnes, Exploratory Studies
McKinley Bradshaw, Psychology
Alexis Bull, Finacne/Accounting
Allyson Fertig, Mathematics
Landri Hudson, Finance
Emily Mellema, Undeclared – Business
Tommi Olson, Chemistry
Paula Salazar, Elementary Education
Alba Sanchez, Mathematics
Paige Toomer, Finacne
Quinn Weidemann, Entrepreneurship/Marketing
Women’s Golf (6)
Cristiana Ciasca, Communication
Grace Dunkleberger, Physiology
Maria Farnum, International Studies
Samantha Hui, Physiology
Rachel Stoinski, Wildlife and Fish Bio. Management
Jessica Zapf, Finacne
Women’s Soccer (22)
Maria Allen, Mechanical Engineering
Ashley Barr, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Alyssa Bedard, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Taylor Brook, Elementary Education
Gabrielle Clutter, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Nikayla Copenhaver, Criminal Justice/Psychology
Rae Gerking, Statistics
Kylee Holstead, Nursing
Faith Joiner, Outdoor Rec. & Tourism Mgmt/Env. Natural Resources
Hannah Lee, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Sydney Miller, Management of Human Resources
Allison Mills, Exploratory Studies
Haylee Rice, Finance
Berit Robnett, Exploratory Studies
Sekoya Romero, Professional Pharmacy
Kennedy Schomer, Art education/Communication
Eliza Smith, Elementary Education
Olivia Stutzman, Health Science – Undeclared
Jamie Tatum, Nursing
Adalyn Vegara, Wilddlife & Fish Bio. Mgmt./ Env. Natural Resources
Amber Vokoun, Biology
Keelie Wortmann, Architectural Engineering/American Studies
Women’s Swimming & Diving (23)
Anna Augustin, Family & Consumer Sciences
Madeline Bane, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Claire Becker, Accounting/Finance
Maggie Clerkin, Kinesiology & Health Promotion/Physical Education Teaching
Samantha Covello, Biology
Kira Crane, Human Resource Mgmt.
Kayla Cunningham, Psychology
Brooke Ford, Nursing
Kali Franckowiak, Physiology
Emily Giles, Elementary Education/Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Molly Green, Elementary Education
Gabriella Hagler, Wildlife & Fish Bio. Mgmt.
Rachael Horne, Physiology
McKenna Houlihan Psychology
Lainee Jones, Environmental Systems Science/ Env. Natural Resources
Katelyn McPherson, Political Science
Sage Morton, Animal & Vet Science
Britt Nichols, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Andre Niemann, Marketing
Carly Palmer, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Rachel Pietsch, Accounting/Economics
Zoe Robinson, Physiology
Kylee Theiler, Economics/Political Science
Women’s Tennis (4)
Alsye Cormier, Business – Undeclared
Mihaela Kaftanova, Marketing
Ida Krause, Human Resource Mgmt.
Maria Oreshkina, Geospatial Information Science
Women’s Track & Field (34)
Kaylee Bentley, Nursing
Libby Berryhill, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Abigail Braun, Human Resource Mgmt.
Kennedy Burch, Physiology
Mary Carbee. Public Admin.
Jordan Christensen, Nursing
Leah Christians, Exploratory Studies
Gabrielle Drube, Physiology
Riley Frankel, Comunciation
Taylor Gardner, Elementary Education
Riley Geldean, Chemical Engineering
Peri Hennigar, Political Science
Adison Henry, Education
Brooke Holzworth, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Shayla Howell, Marketing
Addi Iken, Nursing
Elena Jensen, Psychology
Emmy Johnson, Physiology
Muriel Jones, Animal and Vet Science
Kaylee Kearse, Secondary Education/English
Caroline Larsson, Marketing
Gulia Lodi, Business Administration
Abigail Matthias, Environmental Systems Science/Environmental Natural Resources
Sadie McMullen, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Katelyn Mitchem, Environmental Systems Science/Rangeland Eco. & Watershed Mgmt.
Michelle Renner, Nursing
Molly Sitter, Kinesiology & Health Promotion
Anna Spear, Environment & Natural Resources/Political Science
Baylee Stafford, English
Cosette Stellern, Criminal Justice
Kayla Stibley, Family & Consumer Sciences
Abigail Whitman, Accounting/Outdoor Rec. – Tourism Mgmt.
Christie Wildcat, Anthropology
Madyson Willis, Physiology
Women’s Volleyball (7)
Corin Carruth, Elementary Education/American Studies
Erika Jones, Speech Lang. & Hearing Sciences
Lydeke King, General Studies
Jackie McBride, Communication
Abigail Olson, Biology
Zoee Smith, Secondary Education/German
Hailey Zuroske, Physiology/Pre-Pharmacy
