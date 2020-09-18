Wyoming Coronavirus Count Surges, Student Tests Positive

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A student at a Wyoming junior high school has tested positive for the coronavirus as the number of known cases statewide lurched upward.

The McCormick Junior High School student was the first reported coronavirus case among students in Cheyenne since school began on Aug. 31.

School officials said Thursday that students and teachers who had contact with the student are being told to stay home.

A McCormick school employee tested positive earlier in the week. Statewide, new cases surged by 128. The number of people in Wyoming who have been infected and have not recovered surged in one day from just over 500 to almost 600.