A bill filed for the upcoming session of the Wyoming Legislature would block county commissioners from closing county offices during normal business days except in cases of emergencies.

You can read Senate File 63 here. It's sponsored by Sen. Cale Case [R-Fremont County]. The bill is a fairly simple one "rescinding authority for county commissioners to close county offices by resolution."

It specifically excludes Saturdays, Sundays, legal holidays, and emergencies. Lawmakers are slated to meet in a roughly 20-day budget session starting on Feb. 14. Because Senate File 63 is a non-budget item, it will need a 2/3 majority vote for introduction.

