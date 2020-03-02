Wyoming Bill To Allow Employee Guns In Parking Lots Dies

A bill in the Wyoming Legislature that would have allowed employees to keep guns in cars in their employer's parking lot died last week after failing to meet a legislative deadline.

House Bill 78 was sponsored by Rep. Stan Blake [D-Sweetwater County].

Several Republican lawmakers co-sponsored the bill, including Rep. Jared Olsen [R-Laramie County] and Sen. Tara Nethercott [R-Laramie County]. The bill failed to meet a deadline for consideration by the House Committee of the Whole on Tuesday.

The 2020 session of the legislature is a budget session, meaning it is only about four weeks long, compared to roughly eight weeks for a general session. None budget bills require a two-thirds majority vote for introduction. House Bill 78 easily cleared that threshold, with a 57-2 vote in favor of introduction earlier in the 2020 session.