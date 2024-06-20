Worker at Fremont Canyon Power Plant Fell Hundreds of Feet in Excavator

A Coloradan is dead after a fatal work accident that occurred near the Fremont Canyon Power Plant not far from the small town of Alcova, Wyoming on June 19.

65-year-old James Blevins was operating a spider excavator, also referred to as the mountain goat of earth-moving, when he and the machine fell from the mountain, killing him.

One source, who K2 Radio has granted anonymity for safety reasons says it was about a 350 foot drop.

The Bureau of Reclamation earlier commissioned an Australian company called Geovert to replace four attenuator rockfall fences protecting the plant. The project began in May.

K2 Radio News reached out to the Bureau of Reclamation to ask questions about when the project was started and the budget for its completion but never received a call back.

The nets the company was replacing are designed to capture rocks caused by erosion. The one he was allegedly beginning on was at the top, slightly below where you see blue in the picture above.

Climbing rock faces and performing tasks like this is what the spider excavator was made for, but an incline this steep and at this height “was a stupid idea” according to the former project manager who walked away before tragedy struck.

We have also left his name out, but have verified his title through emails and other documentation.

His original plan was to have the excavator brought down with a black hawk helicopter. He says the helicopter they found could only lift 6,000 lbs, which was not enough to lower the whole spider, but suggested taking the machine apart so they could fly it down, then reassemble it in pieces at the bottom.

This wasn’t going to be cheap. It would’ve cost a quarter million dollars, per the ex-manager.

But ultimately the plan was shut down. “They kept cutting corners,” said two sources. The former manager parted ways with the company two weeks before the accident.

A second option, which would’ve still been “absolutely ridiculous” according to the former manager’s opinion, would’ve been to install anchors into the rocks that he says would’ve functioned similarly to a rock climber’s, meaning the spider might've still fallen, but only 10 to 50 feet.

Instead, the operator was asked to, essentially and according to witnesses, free climb. With no safety nets in place.

Below are photos showing the entry point for the project from various upper angles.

Read our initial reporting of the incident here: Fatal Injury at Fremont Canyon Power Plant

