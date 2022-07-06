Western Ghost Stories Coming To Cheyenne This Month

If there's one thing about Cheyenne that you can take away throughout the year, especially during the second half of the year, there is plenty to learn and plenty of avenues to help you learn. We have museums galore, botanic gardens to study, lectures to attend, heck, we even have a wild west shoot out every day during the summer.

Our friends at PHOG(Paranormal Hunting And Observation Group) are working with The Cheyenne Artist Guild to bring you Western Ghost Stories. PHOG is going to do a lecture on the haunted history of the west on Saturday, July 23rd from 6 PM to 8 PM. Tickets for the lecture are just $5 and will go toward a local charity. The Cheyenne Artist Guild is located at 1701 Morrie Ave. in Cheyenne.

The lecture itself is going to be a group lecture from the folks at PHOG and they'll cover everything from Wyoming's haunted history to the entire West. If you've never had the opportunity to check out a lecture from PHOG, they're the real deal. They do tons of research and the content that they come up with is really interesting and fun.

Here's a video of a lecture they held a while back on Latin American Paranormal figures and stories. Jose does an awesome job in this lecture, so it'll give you a taste of what you'd be in store for, lecture-wise.

If you're looking for a break during CFD, this will be the event to check out. Tickets will go on sale soon, contact Brenda at the Cheyenne Artists Guild for more information.

