UW Board of Trustees Selects University’s Next President

The Board of Trustees has selected the 28th president for the University of Wyoming.

Edward Seidel, who is currently the vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System, was offered a contract by a unanimous vote of the UW Board of Trustees today and he has accepted the position. He will take office in July.

Seidel's record of leadership includes more than three years as a director of the National Center for Supercomputing Applications at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; senior vice president for research and innovation for the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology in Moscow, Russia, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and he also directed the Office of Cyberinfrastructure and led the Directorate of Mathematical and Physical Sciences as National Science Foundation assistant director.

