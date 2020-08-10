UW Board Meeting on Wednesday August 12

The Board of Trustees for the University of Wyoming will be receiving updates on aspects of the university's COVID-19 response during the board's teleconference meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 12

The meeting will begin with an executive session at 7 a.m.

The public session, expected to begin around 8:35 a.m., will be live-streamed on UW’s WyoCast system at https://wyolinks.uwyo.edu/trusteesaug12/.

The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2020-meeting-materials/august_12_2020_meeting.html.