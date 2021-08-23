US Regulators Give Full Approval to Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has given full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer.
The Food and Drug Administration’s decision on Monday may help lift public confidence in vaccinations as the nation battles the most contagious coronavirus mutant yet.
The FDA has never before had so much evidence to judge a shot’s safety. More than 200 million doses already have been administered in the U.S. since emergency use began in December.
The decision could push some vaccine holdouts toward getting the shots. And it could spur more vaccine mandates by companies, universities and local governments.
