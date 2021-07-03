UPDATE: Plane Down In Lander Due to Emergency Landing

This is an update on a previous article.

On July 2, at around 9 pm, a plane went down outside of Lander, WY, shutting down Highway 287 temporarily.

The reason behind this was a mechanical failure with the plane.

The pilot, Danny Bauer, was on a flight from Rawlins to Lander and after noting odd behaviour with the oil pressure, flew to 12,000 feet. At this height, the engine burst into flames.

After contacting Salt Lake City to determine his location, he asked for fire engines to be present at the airport in Lander. However, he did not make it to his destination and had to make an emergency landing on 287.

No one was injured during this incident, and the plane has been towed off the highway.

Bauer later posted photos of his plane on Facebook after the incident.