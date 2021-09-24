Two More Felony Arrests In Laramie

Two felony arrests have occurred in Laramie last week.

Get our free mobile app

Photo from the Laramie Police Department

On September 17, around 11:27 am, Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance in Westview.

After an investigation, Justin LaFever, an 18-year-old Laramie resident, was arrested and charged with Strangulation of a Household Member. Bond has been set at $20,000.00 and LaFever remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.

Wyoming Statute 6-2-509 states a person is guilty of strangulation of a household member if he intentionally and knowingly or recklessly causes or attempts to cause bodily injury to a household member by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of blood by:

Applying pressure on the throat or neck of the household member; or

Blocking the nose and mouth of the household member.

Strangulation of a household member is a felony punishable by imprisonment for ten years.

Photo from the Laramie Police Department

On September 19, at 1:15 am, Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an unconscious subject on the ground in Ivinson Avenue.

As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old Laramie resident Christopher Gorman was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Battery. Gorman was released from the Albany County Detention Center on a 10% of $10,000.00 bond.

Wyoming Statute 6-2-502(a)(i) states a person is guilty of aggravated assault and battery if he engages in any of the following:

Causes or attempts to cause serious bodily injury to another intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.

Aggravated assault and battery is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten years

These charges are merely accusations and the subjects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law.