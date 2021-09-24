Two More Felony Arrests In Laramie

Two felony arrests have occurred in Laramie last week.

Photo from the Laramie Police Department

On September 17, around 11:27 am, Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance in Westview.

After an investigation, Justin LaFever, an 18-year-old Laramie resident, was arrested and charged with Strangulation of a Household Member. Bond has been set at $20,000.00 and LaFever remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.

Wyoming Statute 6-2-509 states a person is guilty of strangulation of a household member if he intentionally and knowingly or recklessly causes or attempts to cause bodily injury to a household member by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of blood by:

  • Applying pressure on the throat or neck of the household member; or
  • Blocking the nose and mouth of the household member.

Strangulation of a household member is a felony punishable by imprisonment for ten years.

Photo from the Laramie Police Department

On September 19, at 1:15 am, Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an unconscious subject on the ground in Ivinson Avenue.

As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old Laramie resident Christopher Gorman was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Battery. Gorman was released from the Albany County Detention Center on a 10% of $10,000.00 bond.

Wyoming Statute 6-2-502(a)(i) states a person is guilty of aggravated assault and battery if he engages in any of the following:

  • Causes or attempts to cause serious bodily injury to another intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.

Aggravated assault and battery is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten years

These charges are merely accusations and the subjects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

