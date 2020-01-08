Thunder Basin Vs. Kelly Walsh Wrestling 1-7-2020 [VIDEO]

Defending 4A state champion Kelly Walsh had their first home dual of the season on Tuesday night as they took on Thunder Basin from Gillette. KW has 3 returning state champions, 132 pounder Jace Palmer, 145 pounder Analu Benabise and Kole Kraus at 182. All three of those guys won their matches in this dual with Palmer and Kraus winning by falls. Thunder Basin has 2 guys who placed 2nd at last year's 4A State Tournament; Warren Carr at 152 and Dalton McInerney at the heavyweight spot. Carr was an easy winner in his match and McInerney won his thanks to a forfeit. Kelly Walsh won the dual 42-29 and here's some video of the action from Tuesday night.