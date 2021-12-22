Thankful Thursday Winter/Spring 2022 Schedule

It's time for a new season of Casper’s original Thursday night Party With A Purpose – Thankful Thursday, at the smoke-free Beacon Club!

We’re back Thursday nights for the Winter/Spring 2022 season with our friends at Tito’s Vodka as we add to over $1.6 million you’ve helped raise for local charities – and as always, Thankful is the only event of its kind that gives 100% of the proceeds to local organizations doing local good.

Join us on Thursday nights starting January 20th – there will be multiple chances to win $500 in the bottle draw just for being in the room, and Tito’s will generously give the same amount to EACH of our charities to start them off and there is a FREE Tito’s cocktail for everyone 21+.

The Beacon is smoke-free and this event is family-friendly so gather up your entire crew and show up for live auctions, the infamous Lucky Duck game, 50/50 raffles, and lots of fun and surprises along the way.

The party starts at 5 each night, and the live auction gets underway around 6:30.

Here’s who you’ll be helping out this Winter/Spring at Thankful Thursday:

January 20 Hunting With Heroes Wyoming At Hunting with Heroes Wyoming, it’s their mission to give back to our nation's disabled veterans by honoring them with unique hunting, fishing, and other outdoor experiences. They offer a progressive healing environment where disabled veterans are welcome and supported – a community where they can discover hope again, no matter what battles they continue to fight physically or emotionally. Hunting with Heroes was founded by veterans for veterans.

January 27 Reach 4A Star Riding Reach 4A Star offers adaptive riding and equine-assisted learning for individual and group classes, veterans programs, specialized camp programs, Special Olympics training, occupational therapy services and offers a Certificate Program through Casper College.

February 3 Youth Crisis Center The Youth Crisis Center (YCC) has provided emergency shelter and crisis intervention to children and families since 1982. YCC has also provided group home services to adolescents from 10-18 years of age since 1984.

February 10 Mimi's House Mimi's House was created to assist and inspire homeless youth with the hope that they will build self-sufficient lives; to provide a warm, family style environment for Casper youth ages sixteen to nineteen.

February 17 Big Brothers Big Sisters Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters is the oldest, largest, and most effective youth mentoring organization in the United States. They have been the leader in one-to-one youth service for more than a century, developing positive relationships that have a direct and lasting impact on the lives of young people. Big Brothers Big Sisters mentors children, ages 5 through high school graduation, in communities across the country.

February 24 Shriners Club The Shriners work to help support Shriner Children's. Since opening the first hospital in 1922, they have been devoted to providing high-quality specialty medical care to the children and families who come to them, regardless of their ability to pay or insurance status. A century later, their commitment hasn’t changed — only expanded.

March 3 Carter Memorial Foundation the purpose of this foundation is to provide funding for families that are experiencing financial burdens caused by unexpected pregnancy complications, the loss of an infant, or medical complications experienced by their infants. They help to cover travel expenses, pay for medical expenses, or help in any other way that may be needed.

March 10 Casper TNR Program National organizations indicate Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) is the humane and effective approach for stray and feral cats. Grounded in science, TNR stops the breeding cycle of cats and therefore improves their lives while preventing reproduction.

March 17 Ali Shae Colman Pink Rose Foundation Tiffany Coleman founded the Pink Rose Foundation in honor of her daughter, Ali Shae. Ali was just six years old when she was taken to heaven in July 2015, after fighting a rare childhood cancer. The pink rose was Ali’s favorite flower, and it is associated with sweetness and admiration. Now with this foundation, the pink rose will stand to honor Ali and the children like her, who become beautiful, brave heroes as they fight cancer. The Pink Rose Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on providing tools and resources for children who have cancer, and their families.

March 27 JR's Hunt For Life JR's Hunt for life is a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring awareness to, and further prevent, suicide in our community, state, and country. They offer a forum for survivors and those contemplating suicide to give them a platform to express their thoughts, their voice, and their need for help.

April 7 Casper Mountain Wildland Firefighters Fund This group is set up to help raise funds for Casper Mountain Wildland Firefighters. Due to the high cost of PPE, it is hard for the firefighters to outfit themselves with the necessary equipment to keep themselves and the community safe. CMWFF hopes to help offset the cost of personal protective equipment, retain membership, fund recruitment, and offer educational opportunities for firefighters.

April 14 Glenrock Food Pantry The Glenrock Food Pantry serves anyone in need of food in the Glenrock WY area. The Glenrock Area Food Pantry will serve the community every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month.

April 21 Wyoming Food For Thought Project Wyoming Food for Thought Project began in October 2012 in response to a needed solution to the holes in the hunger safety net. Led by Jamie Purcell, Executive Director, Food for Thought seeks to work toward ending hunger as part of an overall community effort to alleviate poverty, through providing food accessibility resources, educating through workshops and classes, and empowering through SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, and more.

Are you part of a 501(c)(3) Charity and want to get on the Thankful Thursday waitlist?

Email prairiewife@townsquaremedia.com for more information.

