Suspect Sought In Wyoming Auto Parts Theft Case

Police in Rock Springs are looking for a suspect in a theft from an auto parts store.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post says the man shown in the above photo was involved in a recent theft from NAPA Auto Parts in Rock Springs.

Anyone with information on him or the crime, in general, is being asked to call the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 and reference case number R-22 23344.