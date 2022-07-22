Sugar Britches Is Ready To Entertain Us All At Beartrap Summer Festival

"Sugar Britches" is ready to entertain us all at the 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival.

Brian Johanson resides in the Front Range of Colorado and is the lead singer and songwriter.

Johanson's band "Sugar Britches" features a rotating cast of characters that are usually from Colorado as well.

His music is described as "a blend of mischievous high-brow honky-tonk with eclectic instrumental accompaniment and clever lyrics."

As I watched the video to his song "Polyamory" I found myself laughing out loud at the lyrics while tapping my foot along to the tune.

Johanson travels across the Western United States performing his lively music for his fans and was recently recognized on The Colorado Sound’s Top 20 List of Colorado Artists for 2021 and was an opener at the legendary Mishawaka Amphitheatre for Wynonna Judd.

"Sugar Britches" released their first album, Don’t Make Her a Mixtape Yet You Idiot, in 2019 and are planning to record a new album of original songs in January of 2022.

You can find their touring schedule here, and of course, you can get your Beartrap Summer Music Festival Tickets here so that you can see "Sugar Britches" when they perform Sunday afternoon at 12:45.

