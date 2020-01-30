Sheridan Vs. Natrona Wrestling 1-30-20 [VIDEO]

Sheridan travelled to Casper on Thursday night for a spirited wrestling dual with Natrona and it was Sheridan prevailing 45-33. Now Sheridan has 3 guys who placed 2nd at the 4A state tournament a year ago; Hunter Goodwin, Reese Osborne and Hayden Crow. All 3 of those guys won their matches with Goodwin and Crow winning by fall and Osborne winning his match 16-3.

NC had a couple of pins in the heavier weights with Vince Gentatome winning at 182 and Colter Helm prevailing at 195. Plus Kyler Henderson came up with a pin at 145. Next up for both teams will be the enormous Ron Thon Tournament in Riverton, Friday and Saturday. We have some video of the Sheridan/Natrona dual so make sure to check it out!