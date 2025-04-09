Registration for Lemonade Day in Casper OPEN NOW

Ahhh lemonade stands. The smell of sugar and citrus on a hot day. Don't they just ooze nostalgic childhood charm? Lemonade stands are the epitome of the entrepreneurial spirit mixed with cuteness.

The lemonade stand business has been going strong since the mid-1800s. New York Times reported in 1880 "a customer can now have a glass of ice-cold lemonade, made before his eyes, for five cents."

(Original Caption) Children tending lemonade stand. Photograph. Children tending a lemonade stand in 1954. Bettman archvies, Getty Images. loading...

The lemonade stand is every American child's birthtright, and here in Casper it represents something even bigger. It's a tradition that rewards children for creativity, hard work, and dedication.

When & Where

Lemonade Day is presented by Hilltop Bank, and is produced with a partnership between Townsquare Media and the Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming.

Mark your calendar for kickoff day, it's May 14 from 3 PM to 5 PM at Hilltop National Bank's main branch at 300 Country Club Road.

Kids are able to register onsite and pick up their program backpacks there, they can also register beforehand online here.

The Best Stand Contest will happen from 10 AM to Noon on June 7th in the Sutherland's parking lot.

This much beloved community event will be even BIGGER this year with more activities and prizes provided by Admiral Beverage and Country Time Lemonade.

Casper Kids Show Off Business Skills for 2024 Lemonade Day