Record Wyoming Pothole Swallows Pizza Delivery Car

Casper Wyoming - A pizza delivery driver drove head on and ended up nose-first in 2 to 3 feet of water in a massive pothole.

The driver is okay. Pizza is safe.

This one was a record breaker at about 3–4 feet deep and 50 feet by 50 feet.

Because of recent snow melts the hole was filled with water and mud.

Local rescue officials were called and the situation was actually declared a water rescue.

Local residents noted that, recently, an ambulance could not get into that neighborhood to a person in need.

Welcome to POTHOLE SEASON in Wyoming.

Summer, Fall, Winter, Pothole Season - and Spring.

Those are the 5 seasons of Wyoming.

Then again, what about MUD MONTH?

Scott from Casper and Doug from Cheyenne reminded me that there are really only two seasons in Wyoming: Winter and construction season.

Wyoming residents are used to, but do not like, dodging holes and slamming their car down the streets at this time of year.

The creation of potholes is inevitable.

LET'S SING THE POTHOLE SONG!

The Recipe For Creating Wyoming Potholes

Begin with a subzero Wyoming Winter. Add snow and ice. Warm it up, cool it down, then add more snow and ice, and warm it and cool it again. Repeat for 4 months. Beat with heavy tires day and night until holes appear.

It's typical to look at a baby pothole and wonder how big it's going to get before workers fill it in.

If you've ever wondered why your local government doesn't fill these things in the winter and why they just those holes get worse, the answer is, they can't fix them until spring.

Filling those holes in winter is futile.

The extremum temperatures will not allow the fill to bond properly.

So the holes just get bigger until it's warm enough to do something about them.

Red Green shows us how to pothole-proof your car.

Welcome to Wyoming.

Winter tires and good shocks are required.

Inside Wyoming Missile Silo For Sale There are decommissioned missile silos for sale in Wyoming.

Thermal nuclear device not included.

Now why would anyone want to own one of those?

Lets start by looking to the outside, then go in.

Well, because owning one is just such a cool idea.

So lets have a look at what the realtor is offering.