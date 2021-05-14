Police Offer Update On Wyoming Runaway Missing Since Christmas

Police in Rock Springs say they are continuing to investigate the disappearance of Skyler Beltran, who was reported as a runaway on Dec. 25, 2020.

The Rock Springs Police Department offered this update on the RSPD Facebook page on Thursday, May 13:

The Rock Springs Police Department continues to actively investigate the disappearance of Skylar Beltran. Skylar was reported as a juvenile runaway on December 25, 2020, and at the time was entered into the national database for missing persons.

Skylar contacted his mom via phone on May 3, 2021, after recently turning 18 years of age. Beltran is believed to be well and no longer considered to be in danger though his whereabouts are still unknown.