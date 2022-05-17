PhotoFest! American Legion Baseball

The American Legion baseball season is rolling along with the big Memorial Day weekend, right around the corner. The goal here is to try to get as many games in as possible when the weather allows. That can be tricky in the spring but these guys are pretty resilient when it comes to the conditions.

We have photos from Casper, Wheatland, Rock Springs, Riverton, Evanston and Jackson to share with you. We're always looking for Legion baseball pictures and if you have any, you can use the WyoPreps Mobile app or email them to frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com

Get our free mobile app

Legion Baseball #2 Legion Baseball #2