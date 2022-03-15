Cheyenne East won the 4A Girls basketball championship for the 2nd year in a row and beat Cody in that title game for the 2nd year in a row. The Thunderbirds also finished the season undefeated and that's not easy to do, especially when Cody came into the championship game without a loss.

Take a peek at our collection of outstanding photos from the championship game, courtesy of regalophoto.com. Enjoy!

