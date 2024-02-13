One of the Black 14 Tells a Story About His first Branding at the Cheney Ranch

"Gentleman I'm going to tell you what the heel on the cowboy boot is for," recalls Guillermo Hysaw, one of the Black 14 who played football at the University of Wyoming until 1969.

The story of the Black 14 has been told many times; it received national attention and has since been made into a documentary.

I ended up talking to Guillermo "Willie" Hysaw a few weeks ago on the Report to Wyoming podcast and we get into the details that led him and his black teammates to ask their football coach if they could wear arm bands at an upcoming BYU game as an act of solidarity in spite of their opponents' hateful sportsmanship the year prior.

At the tail end of our conversation I asked him about moving from Bakersfield, California to Laramie, Wyoming.

He hadn't traveled out of the state much at that point and didn't realize Wyoming was as small as it was. A football scholarship enabled him to get a free education and he was excited to be "a big fish in a little pond."

He just didn't know how small a pond it was going to be. He also didn't know how big a fish he would become.

One defining moment in his college football career became a global news story, and I asked him about it, but I was also intrigued to learn about Willie's experience in the Cowboy State before all that.

His first time ever being on a horse and around cattle was at Dick Cheney's ranch. At that time, the Wyoming football players were expected to be literal cowboys, and as such they helped with the brandings according to Hysaw.

"That was the first time I had ever been on a horse," said Hysaw. He remembers they all had on cowboy hats and boots and matching brown and gold jackets.

Jim Kick, a running back in Wyoming who went on to play for the Miami Dolphins kept spurring his horse, recalls Hysaw, and eventually the horse began to bleed from the spurring.

"We got around the corral and he had Jim Kick and Dave Hampton -- you know he went on to play with Green Bay Packers and the Falcons -- and they grabbed one of the yearlings and Jim slammed it down on the ground, Dave held it down with his knee on its neck and then Jim got on the back end. Puts one foot on the bottom leg against the ground and pulled the other towards him. He [the rancher] took the branding iron and slammed it down on the calf and the calf excrements. Crap comes flying all over Jim's face.."

And then the rancher says "Gentleman, you're supposed to take the heel of the boot and put it over the calf's anus."

I recorded the story and it's better to hear him tell it in his voice. He has one of those laughs that is completely infectious.