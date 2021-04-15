NWS: Cheyenne Could Get Eight Inches of Snow, Laramie Six Inches

APRIL 15, 2021: Winter Storm Warning For Cheyenne Through Friday Evening

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service now says Cheyenne could get eight inches of snow by Friday evening, while Laramie could be in line for anywhere between three and six inches.

Cheyenne has also now been placed under a Winter Storm Warning, as opposed to the less-severe status of being under a Winter Weather Advisory.

The agency posted the following statement at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday:

UPDATE to Winter Storm Headlines! Snowfall totals for parts of SE Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle have increased, but there's still some uncertainty for the Wyoming side. These higher snowfall totals will come from bands of moderate to heavy snow moving through the area today and Friday. If you're traveling, check the forecast and road conditions before you go! Forecast: weather.gov/cys / Road conditions: (WY) wyoroad.info or (NE) 511.nebraska.gov