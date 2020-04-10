NWS: 4-7 Inches of Snow Possible for Casper Saturday-Sunday

The National Weather Service on Friday -- amid plenty of sunshine and temperatures well into the 60s -- issued a winter storm watch for Saturday and Sunday, when snow and cold are expected to return to central Wyoming.

In Casper, four to seven inches of snow accumulation is possible, with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

The heaviest snow is expected Saturday night. The watch is in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday evening.

Roads are expected to be slick, and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.