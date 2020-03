Natrona's Cyruss Meeks took 2nd place at state a yeara go in 4A at 132 pounds. This season, he gave notice that things will be different with a title at the Ron Thon Tournament and then a state title at 138 pounds. Meeks defeated Kelly Walsh's Noah Hone both at the Ron Thon and the State Tournament. He is quietly confident and that served him well on the big stage.