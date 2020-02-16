Natrona Vs. Cheyenne South Girls Basketball 2-15-20 [VIDEO]

The Natrona girls' basketball team is light years ahead of where they were a year ago. The Fillies are now 11-5 on the year with a weekend sweep of Laramie and Cheyenne South which included a 25 point win over South on Saturday 65-40. NC took an early 20 point lead and never looked back as they got 16 points from Alesha Lane and 14 from Kate Robertson. South played much better in the 2nd half and was led by Calysta Martinez with 8 points. Riley Van Tassell and Makenna Harlan had 6 apiece. The Bison are now 4-14 on the year and we have some video on Saturday afternoon's game. Enjoy!