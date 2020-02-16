Natrona Vs. Cheyenne South Boys Basketball 2-15-20 [VIDEO]

In boys basketball from Saturday afternoon, Natrona and Cheyenne South hooked up in Casper with both teams looking for some momentum heading down the stretch of the regular season. This was a 2 point game in the 2nd half and Natrona broke things open with a strong 4th quarter to win this one 62-51. NC was led by Koby Kelly with 12 points, Ryan Swan added 11 and Cooper Quig had 10. South got 11 points each from Cameron Bird and Maurie Alexander. Natrona with the win improves to 5-11 overall while South drops to 7-11. Here's a short video of Saturday afternoon's contest.