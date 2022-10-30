Natrona Cruises to 4A Football Semi-Finals

Natrona County who entered the 4A playoffs as the #3 seed made quick work of Campbell County on Friday night 63-6 in the quarterfinal round. The Mustangs were red-hot in the opening quarter and put 28 points on the scoreboard. Wyatt Powell scored in a 1-yard plunge, Mason Weickum reeled off a 67-yard to the end zone, and then he came up with an 18-yard run for a touchdown. Kayden Pharr wrapped up the 1st quarter scoring with a 17-yard TD reception.

In the 2nd quarter, Breckin McClintock of NC got into the act with a 4-yard touchdown catch and Campbell County got on the board with a 9-yard TD connection from Mason Drube to Jeff Pelton. The Mustangs added one more touchdown in the 2nd quarter as Powell threw his 3rd TD of the half and it was 42-6 at the halftime intermission.

Natrona improved to 8-2 overall and will travel to Cheyenne East for the 4A semi-finals. East defeated Natrona during the regular season. The Camels finished the season at 4-6 and started out the season at 4-1 but lost their last 5 games of the season. Campbell County was also 4-6 a year ago but has made the 4A playoffs in 3 of the last 4 seasons.

We have some outstanding images of that game from Libby Ngo in our gallery below so be sure and take a look!

