Natrona County Arrest Log (10/18/21–10/19/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Johnathan Arket -- Hold for probation and Parole

Nicolas Counts -- Strangulation of household Member, Domestic battery

Shane Day -- Criminal Warrant

Joseph Grant -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Daniel Harris -- Fail to Comply

Antoine Lewis -- Hold for WSP

Melany Miracle -- Battery, Breach of Peace, Reckless Endangering

Ramon Pacheco -- Serve Jail Time

James Samons -- Fail to Appear

David Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited