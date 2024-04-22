Hundreds of Students Compete in Casper at Wyoming Skills USA Championship

Once again, Casper College is the site for the three-day Wyoming SkillsUSA Championship. “

A total of 649 career and technical education students from 33 high schools and colleges across the state are competing in contests demonstrating their skills in career areas, including manufacturing, transportation, construction, hospitality, and human services.

“Career and technical education is learning that works for America, and we are very proud of this talented group of students who are champions dedicated to excellence in their trades,” noted Wilcox. “These students are demonstrating their skill while proving that our workforce is prepared to lead the way in every technical area our country needs to maintain a strong global economic presence,” said Wilcox.

During the competition, students will work against the clock, proving their expertise in occupations such as electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, automotive service, medical assisting, and culinary arts, according to SkillsUSA. All contests are run with the help of industry experts, trade associations, and labor organizations and will test competencies set by professional industry standards.

The winners will go on to compete in the national SkillsUSA Championships this June in Atlanta.

Schools that will have students competing include Big Horn High School, Buffalo High School, Burlington High School, Campbell County High School, Casper College, Cheyenne Central High School, Cheyenne South High School, Douglas High School, Cheyenne East High School, Eastern Wyoming College, Gillette College, Green River High School, Greybull High School, Guernsey-Sunrise High School and Middle School, Kelly Walsh High School, Kemmerer High School, Laramie County Community College, Laramie High School, Lovell High School, Natrona County High School, Niobrara County High School, Pathways Innovation Center, Powell High School, Riverton High School, Rock Springs High School, Rocky Mountain High School, Sheridan College, Sheridan High School, Ten Sleep High School, Thunder Basin High School, Western Wyoming Community College, and Worland High School.

In addition to the three-day competition at the Casper College campus, Natrona County residents can receive free one-on-one tutoring on their cell phones and other mobile devices, thanks to high school students participating in the SkillsUSA Championships. Students will be at the Casper Senior Center from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, to provide one-on-one tutoring on mobile devices. This event is free and open to the public.

