The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting temperatures to continue to hit the low 90s through most of this week in southeast Wyoming, with some thunderstorms possible on Tuesday and Thursday.

Some severe storms are possible this afternoon, featuring large hail and strong winds.

Storms are also possible on Tuesday, and some of those storms possibly could become severe.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

"Continue to stay weather aware as thunderstorms develop early in the week. Scattered thunderstorms which could become severe are possible Tuesday afternoon for areas along or east of I-25. By mid-week Wednesday, chances of precipitation decrease, and mostly sunny skies will continue into the end of the week.''