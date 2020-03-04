Governor Gordon Welcomes New Univ. of Wyoming President

Governor Mark Gordon recently issued a statement welcoming the new president of the University of Wyoming, Edward Seidel.

He said, "I want to welcome Ed Seidel as the new University of Wyoming President and I would also like to compliment the trustees and the search committee on a thorough and thoughtful process."

He added that there were "several good candidates and Ed rose to the top," complimenting his "visionary leadership" and "strong focus on economic development."

Governor Gordon finished his statement by saying he was excited for the opportunity to work with a new university president.

