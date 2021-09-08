The Paul Downing era is underway in Glenrock and the new coach has a new offense. The double-wing is out but the running game is still a big part of the Herder attack. Glenrock had over 300 yards rushing in their 44-0 win over Pinedale to start the season on Friday.

The Herders don't have but a handful of seniors so there have to be major contributions up and down the line. A major contributor was Logan Jones who carried the ball 22 times for 238 yards and 3 touchdowns. That's the kind of stuff Glenrock needs if they want to return to the 2A playoffs after a two-year absence.

It was a rough start for Pinedale who has just 2 winning seasons since 2000. The Wranglers will head over to Big Piney this week while Glenrock is scheduled to take on Torrington. Check out our video of the proceedings at Andrews Stadium and take look at some of the photos of the contest by Annette Johnson. Enjoy!

Glenrock Vs. Pinedale Football 9-3-21 Glenrock Vs. Pinedale Football