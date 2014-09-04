Green Acres Corn Maze Opening Weekend!
September 13, 20146:00 AM3:00 PM
- Cost:
- Ages 12+ $8.00. Ages 4-11 $6.00, 3 & under Free, Hayride to Petting Farm $4.00
Additional Information
A-MAZE-ing fun for all ages! Green Acres is a family friendly corn maze benefiting Casper's Meals on Wheels! Many attractions are available for all ages! Get lost in the Corn Maze, take a walk through the Pumpkin Patch or jump on a Hayride to the Petting Farm! Other attractions include the Corn Pit, Mini Mazes, Jumping Pillow and more!