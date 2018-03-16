Evansville Man Arrested for DUI With 4-Year-Old in Vehicle

An Evansville man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a young child in his vehicle.

Derek Gene Eskam, 38, was booked into jail on recommended charges of DUI and DUI with child endangerment. He will likely make his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court at 2 p.m. Friday.

Charging papers say shortly before 2:45 p.m. Thursday, two Casper police officers responded to the area of Verda James Elementary School after someone called police and reported Eskam as a drunk driver.

The reporting party told police that Eskam was intoxicated when he left his place of employment, and that Eskam was driving to the school to pick up his daughters.

Police were given a description of Eskam's vehicle, and officers made contact with Eskam after he parked in front of the school.

Eskam had his four-year-old daughter in the back seat. He told police that he had eaten lunch at Buffalo Wild Wings over two hours prior and had consumed one beer. He said he had no idea why police would want to talk to him, according to the affidavit.

Eskam told police about medications he was prescribed, which he had last taken before going to bed on Wednesday.

An officer allegedly saw that Eskam smelled of alcohol and his eyes were glassy. Eskam was allegedly unsteady as he exited his vehicle, slurred his words and had difficulty answering questions.

After performing field sobriety tests, Eskam was arrested and taken to jail.

The mother of the four-year-old was contacted and picked up the child, as well as the other children who were at school.