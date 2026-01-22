Taylor Calmus — better known as Dude Dad — is bringing his viral comedy to Cheyenne on January 16, and for many Wyoming fans, the timing couldn’t be better. Calmus’ humor, which draws from the everyday chaos of fatherhood, DIY fails, and family life, resonates strongly in a state where rugged independence and hands-on problem solving are part of the cultural DNA.

Wyoming audiences tend to connect with the blend of honesty and absurdity in Dude Dad’s sketches. Whether he’s building a backyard project that inevitably collapses or navigating the unpredictable adventures of parenting, his comedy celebrates the kind of resourcefulness, patience, and humor familiar to families across the Cowboy State. His content isn’t just funny — it’s relatable, a reminder that parenting, and life in general, is messier than Instagram makes it look.

The Cheyenne Civic Center performance is part of his Parents’ Night Out tour, bringing a mix of live stand-up, storytelling, and video to the stage. For Wyoming fans who follow him online, seeing Dude Dad live is more than a night of laughs; it’s a chance to see the relatable chaos of modern family life reflected in a performer who understands the humor in everyday struggles.

Tickets are available now through the Civic Center and online.

Comedy That Cares is Wyoming’s monthly comedy series, founded by Cheyenne native Dominic Syracuse, that turns big laughs into big impact. From Cheyenne to Casper to Laramie, top comedians from across the U.S. take the stage to support local nonprofits — and 100% of ticket profits often go straight to the featured cause.

Past initiatives have already raised thousands for local organizations like J.R.’s Hunt for Life and Meals on Wheels Cheyenne.

Bring your friends, enjoy quality comedy, and help Wyoming nonprofits thrive — because laughter really is the best medicine… and now it’s good for the community, too! 🎭✨