Divorced Wyoming Couple Remarry Hours Before COVID-19 Death

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — After years of divorce, Patty and Victor Edwards of Casper got remarried.

This time around, they were married for just one afternoon before Victor died. Patty Edwards tells the Casper Star-Tribune she called her ex-husband with her plan to remarry while he was in the hospital in January.

Victor agreed and Patty went to the courthouse to get a marriage license with help from her daughter because Victor couldn't leave the hospital.

They got wedding rings at a pawn shop. The couple had to wait a day but were married at Victor's bedside by noon. By 5 p.m., Victor was dead of COVID-19.

