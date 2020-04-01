CRMC to Implement No Visitor Policy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

CORRECTION:

At this time, CRMC is allowing two parents or guardians to be with a pediatric patient per 24-hour period. This is a change from the information the hospital sent out this morning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the hospital and community, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is implementing a no visitor policy effective tomorrow, April 2, at 6 a.m.

"We understand that this policy may cause added stress for our patients and their families," said CRMC President and CEO Tim Thornell. "But in the face of this growing pandemic, we must do everything we can to protect our patients, the health of our community and the health of our providers and employees."

CRMC says a limited number of visitors will be allowed in the pediatric and maternity areas and for patients at the end of life or who need a caregiver due to a medical or behavioral disability. Other exceptions may also be allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Below are specific exceptions to the policy:

Maternity: One support person is allowed per 24-hour period.

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit: Two parents or guardians are allowed per 24-hour period.

Pediatric patients (under the age of 18): One parent or guardian is allowed per 24-hour period.

Patients with a medical or behavioral disability: One caregiver is allowed per 24-hour period.

End-of-life patients: Two visitors are allowed.

Outpatient procedures or surgery: If necessary, one person is allowed to accompany a patient for support.

No visitors under the age of 16 are allowed. (If a patient comes to the emergency department with a minor child, the child will be allowed to remain with the patient if there is no other family member present to care for the child.)

Visitors with a cold, flu-like symptoms or a fever are not allowed in the hospital unless they are seeking medical care.

"We want to thank our community for their understanding and patience as we continue to do everything in our power to save lives by flattening the curve of this pandemic," said Thornell.

