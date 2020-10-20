COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Wyoming Hit New Record High

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Health officials in Wyoming have reported that the number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus has increased to 73, the highest point since the pandemic started in March.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that the state received 68 hospitalization reports on Monday, but it didn’t include five patients hospitalized at Jackson’s St. Johns Health. Sunday was the first time hospitalizations exceeded 60.

Health officials say the increase in hospitalizations mirror an increase of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported across the state since late September. October has been a record-setting month for cases.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America