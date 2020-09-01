Cheyenne Teen Riding Bike to Boost Childhood Cancer Research

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cheyenne teenager Sarah Keefe is riding her bicycle to raise money to fight childhood cancer.

The 14-year-old incoming freshman at Cheyenne South High School is pledging to ride her bike at least 100 miles this September to raise money through the Great Cycle ChallengeUSA.

Her goal is to raise $2,500. All proceeds will go to the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. The cycling program has raised over $24 million since launching in 2015.

While Keefe hasn't had childhood cancer, her uncle recently died of cancer. Keefe says she also feels sad for children with cancer who can't experience the outdoors.