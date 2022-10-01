Cheyenne Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspect In $20K Thefts

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the theft from local businesses of welding equipment and trailers worth over $20,000.

That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, suspect vehicles that are believed to have been used in the thefts appear to be a white Ford F-150 with fake Colorado plates and a gold Chevrolet with a phony temporary license plate.

The Ford has been seen hauling a stolen Haulmark trailer with a Wyoming plate as well as a single-axel black utility trailer with no license plate.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the case, in general, is being asked to call Officer Moniz at the Cheyenne Police Department at (307) 633-6630. You can also leave tips anonymously at silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com or by calling 638-TIPS. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.