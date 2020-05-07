Cheyenne Man Hit, Killed by Vehicle; Troopers Looking for Suspect
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian north of Cheyenne Wednesday night.
Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it happened around 9 p.m. on the U.S. 85 exit curve off of Interstate 25.
"When law enforcement arrived there was no one around the deceased pedestrian," said Beck. "We're just looking for any leads -- anyone that happened to see a pedestrian in that area around that time or anything suspicious."
Beck says the pedestrian was a Cheyenne man, but he didn't have his name.
Anyone with information is asked to call patrol dispatch at (307) 777-4321.
