Cheyenne Frontier Days Nominated for 2020 ACM Award

Cheyenne Frontier Days will be vying for its first ever Academy of Country Music Award this spring.

CFD officials announced Thursday that they've been nominated as ACM fair/rodeo of the year.

The other nominees include the California Mid-State Fair, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the Minnesota State Fair and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

"This is incredible," said CFD General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler. "It's the first time (we've been nominated)."

"We would be so thrilled if we won, but even just being nominated has just been really a great, great thing," he added.

The 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 5.

​​