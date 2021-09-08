Cheyenne Central Vs. Kelly Walsh Football 9-3-21

Kelly Walsh is off to a 2-0 start in the 4A ranks after a 21-13 win over Cheyenne Central on Friday night in Casper. The Trojans scored twice in the 4th quarter to put this game away and got 172 yards rushing from Cam Burkett. Central quarterback Keagan Bartlett threw a TD pass also ran for a touchdown by the Tribe falls to 0-2.

Kelly Walsh beat Central in the 4A 2020 playoffs and the Trojans came into that game as the #7 seed. The season is still young but it's been so far so good for KW who will have a tough game this week on the road at Rock Springs. Central has plenty of time to get things to straighten out but they have a tough encounter at home this week vs. Sheridan.

We have a short video to share with you as well as some images in our gallery courtesy of Liz Masterson. Enjoy!

Kelly Walsh Vs. Cheyenne Central Football Kelly Walsh Vs. Cheyenne Central Football

